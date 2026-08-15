Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced multiple new initiatives for the youth. Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi highlighted the goal for a 'Viksit Bharat' must be linked with the youth of the nation.

Narendra Modi on AI skill courses for youth In his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM announced that one crore youth will be trained under the artificial intelligence (AI) skill courses.

Free digital coaching classes Modi also said that free online coaching classes will be provided to youth preparing for various competitive examinations.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What new initiatives has PM Modi announced for youth on Independence Day 2023? ⌵ PM Modi announced several initiatives including AI skill courses for one crore youth, free digital coaching classes for competitive exams, and a nationwide campaign, Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, aimed at creating a drug-free India. 2 Why did PM Modi call for the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted drug addiction as a significant challenge for the country and stated that creating a drug-free India should be a collective responsibility of society, aiming to strengthen the youth for a brighter future. 3 How will AI skill courses benefit Indian youth? ⌵ The AI skill courses aim to train one crore youth, preparing them for future job opportunities in technology and innovation, thereby enhancing their employability and career prospects. 4 What is the goal of the nationwide talent hunt announced by PM Modi for the 2036 Olympics? ⌵ The talent hunt aims to identify children aged 5 to 15 in various sports across India, providing them with special training to excel and represent India in at least three-fourths of the Olympic events by 2036. 5 Should youth participate in the civil defence initiative announced by PM Modi? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi encourages youth to engage in the civil defence initiative to prepare for contemporary challenges, emphasizing their role in building a safer and more secure nation.

Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan He also called for a collective effort towards a drug-free nation with the 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan.

He said, “Drug addiction is becoming a very big challenge for the country and its youth. Making India drug-free should be a collective responsibility of all of us.”

"For our bright future, our youth generation should be strong, our youth should be capable and should work for the country," he added, urging volunteers, NGOs, social and cultural organisations and spiritual leaders to gear up for the 100-week campaign.

"I want to tell every family that you too should become a part of this campaign. Join it and come forward to fulfil the dream of a drug-free India," the PM said.

Talent hunt ahead of 2036 Olympics Calling India a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics, Modi said that a talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5 to 15 category across the country.

"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.

"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we don't compete in at least two third of these events because we are not even able to qualify.

"We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world class athletes," he added.

Saptadhara Modi also stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision as announced by him.

The PM also remained confident that India will become a developed nation by 2047.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said in his speech.

These initiatives comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement in India. Following the student protests, PM Modi has focused on the youth, starting with reaching out to them via self-recorded, selfie-style reels on Instagram.