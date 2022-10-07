AI will help India become a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

AI will help India become a developed nation: Piyush Goyal1 min read . 05:31 PM IST
The Make in India programme when juxtaposed with AI will enable India to become the factory of the world, providing both equipment and technology
The Make in India programme when juxtaposed with AI will enable India to become the factory of the world, providing both equipment and technology
NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence will help India become a developed nation, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday.
NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence will help India become a developed nation, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday.
Addressing the third edition of Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards, the minister said artificial intelligence will truly be a catalyst in India’s development journey. “The Make in India programme when juxtaposed with AI technology will enable India to become the factory of the world, providing both equipment and technology."
Addressing the third edition of Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards, the minister said artificial intelligence will truly be a catalyst in India’s development journey. “The Make in India programme when juxtaposed with AI technology will enable India to become the factory of the world, providing both equipment and technology."
Goyal added that the huge talent pool available in the country will help in exploring newer ways to take AI in every sector of economic activity. “The Department of Science and Technology have done wonderful work in supporting the efforts of the scientific community of the country over the years, especially during the challenges of Covid."
Goyal added that the huge talent pool available in the country will help in exploring newer ways to take AI in every sector of economic activity. “The Department of Science and Technology have done wonderful work in supporting the efforts of the scientific community of the country over the years, especially during the challenges of Covid."
He said the government was using AI to redefine the way it works. “Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) leveraged AI to improve the entire logistics ecosystem of the country. Initiatives like PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan aims to develop the infrastructure smarter, ONDC aims to democratize e-commerce, GeM has made a significant impact for government procurement. They all leveraged artificial intelligence to bring better efficiency and better delivery of services."
He said the government was using AI to redefine the way it works. “Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) leveraged AI to improve the entire logistics ecosystem of the country. Initiatives like PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan aims to develop the infrastructure smarter, ONDC aims to democratize e-commerce, GeM has made a significant impact for government procurement. They all leveraged artificial intelligence to bring better efficiency and better delivery of services."
The minister added that ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, a major initiative of the government that was launched during covid pandemic is also using AI to help understand the needs and behaviour patterns of beneficiaries and get feedback about the performance of the Fair Price Shops. “It helps in assessing which shops are performing efficiently and providing good services to beneficiaries. One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) uses AI and can help us to analyze the mobility patterns of our migrant workforce."
The minister added that ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, a major initiative of the government that was launched during covid pandemic is also using AI to help understand the needs and behaviour patterns of beneficiaries and get feedback about the performance of the Fair Price Shops. “It helps in assessing which shops are performing efficiently and providing good services to beneficiaries. One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) uses AI and can help us to analyze the mobility patterns of our migrant workforce."
“The Artificial intelligence revolution is here to stay and with the meaningful contribution by Industry, startups, incubators and academia, India is going to emerge as the hub of the artificial intelligence revolution across the world. The young minds should inculcate the spirit of inquiry and start thinking of different ways AI technologies can be harnessed to bring prosperity in our day-to-day life. They should explore how AI can play a crucial role in empowering the lives of farmers, fishermen and the MSME sector," Goyal said.
“The Artificial intelligence revolution is here to stay and with the meaningful contribution by Industry, startups, incubators and academia, India is going to emerge as the hub of the artificial intelligence revolution across the world. The young minds should inculcate the spirit of inquiry and start thinking of different ways AI technologies can be harnessed to bring prosperity in our day-to-day life. They should explore how AI can play a crucial role in empowering the lives of farmers, fishermen and the MSME sector," Goyal said.
The third AI Summit is organised by AICRA and focuses on the areas of defence, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, mobility and education in partnership with the government. The aim is to develop a roadmap on how to use AI ecosystem and startups for the benefit of society.
The third AI Summit is organised by AICRA and focuses on the areas of defence, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, mobility and education in partnership with the government. The aim is to develop a roadmap on how to use AI ecosystem and startups for the benefit of society.