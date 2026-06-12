AI-171 crash anniversary: Kin of 15 victims decline to collect personal belongings; 91% receive ₹1 crore ex gratia

The Tata Group, owner of Air India, said on Friday that the families of 15 of the 260 victims who died in last year's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have chosen not to collect the personal belongings of their deceased relatives, PTI reported.

Read the complete statement here Ex-gratia payments of ₹1 crore have been disbursed to 91% of the families of the deceased, with the remaining cases primarily involving incomplete documentation or families declining to accept payment, it said in a statement.

Air India has provided an interim payment of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased to help address immediate financial needs. Interim compensation has been paid to families of 96% of the deceased. The remaining cases are primarily those in which documentation is incomplete or there are ongoing family disputes, it said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the Air India AI-171 crash on June 12, 2025? ⌵ The Air India AI-171 crash occurred shortly after take-off due to the aircraft's fuel switches moving to the 'cut-off' position, stopping fuel supply to the engines, leading to the tragic incident. 2 How much compensation have the families of AI-171 crash victims received? ⌵ Families of the deceased victims primarily received an interim payment of ₹25 lakh and an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore, with 91% of families accepting the latter. 3 Why have some families declined to accept personal belongings of the deceased from the AI-171 crash? ⌵ Fifteen families have chosen not to collect the personal belongings of their deceased relatives for reasons that may include personal choice, grief, or cultural considerations. 4 What support has Air India offered to the families of AI-171 crash victims? ⌵ Air India has provided financial assistance, including interim compensation and established a memorial trust, while assigning caregivers to support families through the aftermath of the tragedy. 5 How many personal belongings were recovered from the Air India AI-171 crash, and what happens to unassociated items? ⌵ Over 22,000 personal belongings were recovered, with items associated with 187 deceased returned to families, while unassociated items that couldn't be linked to individuals remain unclaimed.

In terms of personal belongings of the deceased, the process of returning them was carried out “with utmost respect, dignity and accuracy”, the Tata Group said.

Over 22,000 personal belongings were preserved and listed, and families received information about each item via email. A dedicated website was established, it added.

“Families of 15 of the deceased have declined to take the personal belongings,” it said.

“Of the associated personal belongings pertaining to 187 deceased, personal belongings have been returned for 139 deceased in India and in the UK, with remaining cases primarily constituting situations in which documentation is incomplete, or where families have declined to accept personal belongings,” it said.

Associated personal belongings are items that can be confidently linked to an individual based on documentation, labelling, the recovery location, or verified identifiers. Each of these items has undergone multiple rounds of checks to ensure the final set returned to relatives is accurate and complete, the company said.

“Of the unassociated personal belongings pertaining to 77 deceased, personal belongings have been returned to families of 60 deceased in India and in the UK, with remaining cases primarily consisting of situations in which documentation is incomplete, or where families have declined to accept personal belongings,” it further said.

Unassociated personal belongings are those that could not be directly linked to any specific individual. These may include belongings without names, or objects recovered in a manner that did not allow us to link them conclusively to an individual.

Belongings have been handed over in person, in a manner that honours families' grief and privacy. The process has been carried out after taking appropriate regulatory clearances, the Tata Group said.

Of the 25 digital devices recovered, 16 have been returned to the respective families, with the remaining cases primarily involving incomplete documentation or families declining to accept them, it added.

The company said the ex gratia of ₹1 crore was announced as part of the Tata group's philanthropic commitments and went beyond legal compensation requirements.

It further said that 94 per cent of those injured on the ground have either received one-time full and final compensation or interim compensation, based on the nature of the injury and any loss of livelihood. The remaining individuals collected a form from the helpdesk after the crash, but have since not submitted it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Air India responds to Vijay Rupani’s daughter over compensation concerns

"With most of the interim payments having been disbursed, Air India begun the process for final compensation and is engaging with families. Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe," the company said.

In the aftermath of the crash, Tata Sons had set up the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust to support the victims.

Also Read | DGCA begins probe after 3 Air India jets damaged at Delhi airport

The company said a team of over 500 volunteers from 17 Tata Group companies, including 130 from Air India, were at the crash site to provide instant, on-the-ground support.

Each victim family was assigned at least one dedicated, trained caregiver from its special assistance team to provide 24/7 support, it said.

"This included offering support throughout the DNA identification process, facilitating transportation and accompanying families to funerals," the company said.