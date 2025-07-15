AI171 Preliminary Report: Pilots' bodies call for ‘factual’ probe, caution against ‘hasty conclusions’. What they say…

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has cautioned against “extrapolation, speculation and drawing of conclusions”, from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India's Preliminary Report regarding the Air India flight 171 crash.

In a statement, the body said it “cautions against hasty conclusions”, reminding that a Preliminary Report is data from the early stages of probe, containing factual information and an indication of the progress of the investigation.

IFALPA urges restraint, ‘allow investigation to run its full course’ “…such Reports are published within 30 days of the occurrence. Whilst this preliminary Report by its very nature raises many questions, it does not provide answers, and any extrapolation of its content can only be regarded as guesswork, which is not helpful to the good conduct of the investigation,” it noted.

The IFALPA also referred to the Report itself, which states that no safety recommendations are being provided at this stage and urged all parties to “refrain from speculation, allow the investigation to run its full and proper course, and avoid drawing conclusions from preliminary information”.

“The victims, including the families of the crew and passengers of Air India 171, deserve our collective professionalism while the full investigation is conducted,” it added.

IPG slams Report for omitting ‘vital technical explainations’ This comes a day after the Indian Pilots Guild, an association of Air India pilots, on July 14 slammed the wording of the preliminary report on Boeing 787-8 plane crash on June 12, saying that the crew of AI171 deserves a thorough, “fact-driven investigation” and not conjecture or sensationalism, according to a PTI report.

In a communication to its members, the managing committee of Air India wide-body aircraft pilots also said that the report that “omits vital technical explanations and cockpit voice transcripts” opens the door to “unnecessary” speculation and misinformed narratives in the media.

AAIB in its preliminary report on the crash that killed 260 people on June 12 said the fuel switches to the engines were cut off within a gap of 1 second immediately after takeoff and caused confusion in the cockpit of Tata Group-run Air India flight AI 171.

Citing cockpit voice recording, the 15-page preliminary report, released on Saturday, said one pilot asked why the switch was cut off and the other pilot responded that he did not do so.

“The Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) expresses deep concern over the preliminary report released on the tragic loss of our flight AI171,” the IPG said.

Stating that it acknowledges the “complexities” of ongoing investigations, the pilots' body said, “We find the current report incomplete in critical areas-specifically the unexplained dual engine shutdown and absence of detailed cockpit communication.”

ICPA, ALPA-India also object to AAIB's Preliminary Report Prior to this, in a significant move, two other pilots' bodies, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA-India), also objected to the report.

The Preliminary Report is available on the AAIB on its website.

ICPA is the narrow-body pilot grouping at Air India while ALPA-India is a member associate of International Federation of Airline Pilots (IFALPA), which claims to have 1 lakh pilots as its members from across 100 countries.

Such omissions, according to the pilot's body, not only erode public trust but also “risk unjustly” undermining the professionalism and conduct of the flight crew involved.

“Let us be clear: premature conclusions based on half-verified data are irresponsible. They harm reputations, delay real safety lessons, and distract from the pursuit of truth… Aviation safety depends on transparency and accuracy-not assumptions,” it said.

"We urge investigative bodies to deliver a complete, conclusive, and technically sound report in the spirit of accountability and truth," the Air India pilots' body said.