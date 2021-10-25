Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIADMK high command to decide on Sasikala's re-induction: OPS

AIADMK high command to decide on Sasikala's re-induction: OPS

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala
05:55 PM IST

  • Sasikala, close confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalitha, was expelled from the party in August 2017

VK Sasikala's re-induction into AIADMK will be decided by top leadership, party coordinator O Panneerselvam informed on Monday. "Party high command will discuss and decide on the re-induction of VK Sasikala into AIADMK," he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Sasikala, close confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalitha, was expelled from the party in August 2017. In February that year, Sasikala was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

This year in January, Sasikala came out of prison after serving fours years.

A case filed by her, challenging the 2017 AIADMK general council resolutions, including removing her from the post of interim general secretary, is pending in a city court. 

Though she had announced ahead of the April 6 Assembly election, that she would stay away from politics, in May she hinted at resumption of efforts to regain control of the AIADMK. 

Audio clips of her interactions with her supporters and some AIADMK workers also surfaced following which AIADMK men faced action. While the AIADMK, founded on October 17, 1972, has lined up events on Sunday, to mark the commencement of year long (2021-22) celebrations to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding, Sasikala is likely to visit the MGR memorial here the same day and also visit the party founder's Ramapuram garden residence.

With agency inputs 

