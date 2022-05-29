AI-based traffic management system in Delhi soon, say officials

To reduce congestion and facilitate faster vehicular movement, Delhi Traffic Police is planning an Integrated Traffic Management System which works on machine learning and artificial intelligence and can facilitate a quick passage to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders
To reduce congestion and facilitate faster vehicular movement, Delhi Traffic Police is planning an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) which works on machine learning and artificial intelligence and can facilitate a quick passage to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.
The project aims to synchronise all the traffic signals and automatically regulate the signal light. The Integrated Traffic Management System will also caution motorists on diversions to be taken in case of any congestion ahead, officials said.
Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters-II) SK Singh said the department has signed an MoU for an integrated traffic management system with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which has further assigned the task to a consultant firm.
"We have been given eight months' time for the project and the first detailed project report has to be prepared after surveying the traffic at 42 junctions to cover 1,200 signals and 600 blinkers. It has to be submitted by November this year," Singh said.
The Delhi Traffic Police also plans to set up a command centre at the Delhi Police Headquarters to handle operations and monitor the programming.
The new ITMS will incorporate a green corridor to facilitate hassle-free movement of emergency vehicles.
Singh said at many of the junctions, it has also been noticed that even if there is no traffic, the red light continues to be on. So, by having an adaptive system, it will identify the traffic volume and accordingly change the timing. This will reduce the stoppage time at the junction.
Traffic authorities have also identified accident hotspots and they are currently looking for congestion points in Delhi, Singh added.