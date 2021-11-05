The Bar Council of India would be releasing the answer key of the All India Bar examination (AIBE) 16 on November 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the AIBE 16 answer key on allindiabarexamination.com. The Bar Council of India would release the answer keys along with the question paper.

"Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in the next two days," the BCI said on November 3.

The result of AIBE 16 is likely to be released in the first week of December.

AIBE 16 answer key: How to check

Candidates need to go to the ‘Notifications’ section available on the right-hand corner of the homepage to check their answer key.

They can access the answer key by logging in through ID and password.

Click on ‘submit’ button and ‘download’ the result.

Candidates would be given 2-3 days to raise their objections if any. Each correct answer would fetch one mark and there is no negative marking scheme.

The AIBE is a national-level certification exam. The exam is for law graduates and law students. Candidates who will qualify for the AIBE exam will receive certificates of practice (COP), which allows them to practice law in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.