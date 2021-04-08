OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jitin Prasada, AICC in-charge of West Bengal, tests positive for Covid-19

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of West Bengal, Jitin Prasada, on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Congress leader has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Taking to Twitter, the former minister for State for Human Resource said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. I am presently in quarantine as advised by my doctors."

On 5 April, the Congress leader was seen campaigning in Kolkata Port in the South Kolkata district of West Bengal for the Congress candidate, MD Mukhtar, ahead of phase four of the West Bengal assembly polls 2021.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place.

Polling in the fourth phase in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 10 April. Counting of the votes will take place on 2 May.

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jaipur: A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at a government dispensary in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_07_2021_000186B)Premium Premium

Maharashtra, India’s coronavirus epicenter, has only 3 days of vaccines in stock

4 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine.Premium Premium

'If eligible for vaccine, get your shot soon': PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS

1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
AFP photoPremium Premium

Spain reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 60

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
Pune district registered 10,907 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries in a span of 24 hours.Premium Premium

Maharashtra city shuts 109 vaccination centres due to Covid vaccine shortage

2 min read . 06:55 AM IST

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout