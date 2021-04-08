All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of West Bengal , Jitin Prasada, on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Congress leader has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, the former minister for State for Human Resource said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. I am presently in quarantine as advised by my doctors."

— Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) April 7, 2021

On 5 April, the Congress leader was seen campaigning in Kolkata Port in the South Kolkata district of West Bengal for the Congress candidate, MD Mukhtar, ahead of phase four of the West Bengal assembly polls 2021.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place.

Polling in the fourth phase in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 10 April. Counting of the votes will take place on 2 May.

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

