Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jitin Prasada, AICC in-charge of West Bengal, tests positive for Covid-19

Jitin Prasada, AICC in-charge of West Bengal, tests positive for Covid-19

Premium
Jitin Prasada on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Congress leader has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of West Bengal, Jitin Prasada, on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of West Bengal, Jitin Prasada, on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Congress leader has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Congress leader has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Taking to Twitter, the former minister for State for Human Resource said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. I am presently in quarantine as advised by my doctors."

On 5 April, the Congress leader was seen campaigning in Kolkata Port in the South Kolkata district of West Bengal for the Congress candidate, MD Mukhtar, ahead of phase four of the West Bengal assembly polls 2021.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place.

Polling in the fourth phase in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 10 April. Counting of the votes will take place on 2 May.

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra, India’s coronavirus epicenter, has only 3 days of vaccines in stock

4 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Premium

'If eligible for vaccine, get your shot soon': PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS

1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Premium

Spain reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 60

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra city shuts 109 vaccination centres due to Covid vaccine shortage

2 min read . 06:55 AM IST

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.