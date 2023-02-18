AICTE launches curriculum for technical courses in semiconductor design and manufacturing
To increase the employment opportunities for students, AICTE has launched two new programs for design and manufacturing in semiconductors
The All India Council for Technical Education has launched curriculum for two new programs designed for design and manufacturing in semiconductors, which will provide variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of railways, communications, electronics and information technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×