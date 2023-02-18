The All India Council for Technical Education has launched curriculum for two new programs designed for design and manufacturing in semiconductors, which will provide variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of railways, communications, electronics and information technology.

"PM launched SemiconIndia on 1st Jan 2022. One of the key elements was that India will develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals over 10 yrs. A new course curriculum has been developed and today AICTE within the education ministry has launched 2 new programs," Vaishnaw said.

The first course is a BTech program in semiconductors and second is a diploma program in semiconductors, which will help us create throughout the engineering ecosystem a very good semiconductor talent, he added.

AICTE has launched the curriculum designed for B. Tech Electronics VLSI Design & Technology and Diploma in integrated circuit manufacturing. VLSI sector is a high-paying industry and immune to automation and it will create an environment for semiconductor ecosystem for setting and scaling up.

An integrated circuit (also called IC, a chip, or a microchip) is a set of electronic circuits on one small flat piece (or chip). An IC is the fundamental building block of all modern electronic devices. Very large-scale integration (VLSI) is the process of creating an integrated circuit (IC) by combining many metal oxide silicon transistors onto a single chip

Semicon India program, with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore, is aimed at the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. The programme provides for financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystem.

In line with Semicon India program, the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme aims to train 85,000 engineers (Bachelors, Masters and Research level combined) qualified in ESDM disciplines over a period of five years. Necessary tie-ups with 82 technical education institutes have been made.

IIT Hyderabad has already launched B. Tech (Electronics Engineering) specialization in IC Design and Technology last year

The AICTE launched courses shall be uploaded on AICTE portal. Any number of AICTE affiliated colleges/universities/technical institutions may opt to offer these courses.

Usual starting salaries for a fresher role in VLSI Company vary from ₹10 lakhs per annum - 20 lakhs per annum depending upon the company with an average annual salary of ₹14 lakhs per annum. Average annual salary in multinational companies for beginners is ₹30 - 80 lakh per annum, the ministry said in a statement.