Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >AICTE to join hands with ed-tech firms for online education
Photo: Mint

AICTE to join hands with ed-tech firms for online education

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

AICTE will also streamline e-learning options, delivery and regulations, in sync with the National Education Policy which seeks to adopt technology and offer flexibility in tertiary education

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is looking to set up an e-learning platform with participation from both government institutions and ed-tech startups to offer a wide range of online professional courses to students and mid-career professionals.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is looking to set up an e-learning platform with participation from both government institutions and ed-tech startups to offer a wide range of online professional courses to students and mid-career professionals.

AICTE will also streamline e-learning options, delivery and regulations, in sync with the National Education Policy which seeks to adopt technology and offer flexibility in tertiary education. A formal announcement of the plans is expected to be made on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Corporate spending plans tweaked as recovery pace remains uncertain

4 min read . 12:42 AM IST

After Covid-19 vaccine, baby boomers grapple with what activities to resume

4 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST

Sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST

AICTE will also streamline e-learning options, delivery and regulations, in sync with the National Education Policy which seeks to adopt technology and offer flexibility in tertiary education. A formal announcement of the plans is expected to be made on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Corporate spending plans tweaked as recovery pace remains uncertain

4 min read . 12:42 AM IST

After Covid-19 vaccine, baby boomers grapple with what activities to resume

4 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST

Sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
The AICTE plans to set up an e-learning platform with public and private players to deliver online professional courses suited to the needs of every student
Click on the image to enlarge

The regulator believes that the move will personalize learning models and prioritize them to meet the needs of every student. AICTE member secretary Rajeev Kumar said the use of technology in education is inevitable, reshaping the way people learn. AICTE members believe the move will be able to provide accurate education technology solutions directly to students and offer a huge choice of courses to suit their requirements, “which will improve the overall learning outcome".

A government official, seeking anonymity, said an attempt was made in late 2019, but this time, the plans will be firmed up to provide a contemporary touch. The move follows the covid-led disruptions in education, which in turn made online-blended learning options more acceptable to the masses. The official mentioned above said some 25 ed-tech firms will be on board for the initiative.

“The intention of the move is great and it brings private and government players in higher education space together. It also shows that the government is willing to capitalize the momentum gained post-covid outbreak. But we must promote this initiative and ask universities to join in," said Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, an ed-tech firm that is providing industry-linked and job-oriented courses in collaboration with several leading universities and institutions.

“We have to bring students and institutions on board in large numbers and make the new platform more useful for credit transfer and driving flexibility," said Kumar, adding that upGrad is part of the initiative.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.