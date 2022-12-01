AIDS toll-free helpline, lifetime free ART services some steps by govt to strengthen HIV/AIDS response: Health MoS

NEW DELHI :National AIDS toll-free helpline, lifetime free ART services and regular viral load monitoring for PLHIV are some of the steps taken by the government to strengthen HIV/AIDS and STD response, said Union Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday.
Addressing the World AIDS Day celebrations, the minister said that the World AIDS Day is an opportunity to show solidarity with people living with HIV (PLHIV) and create awareness for the same. “The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘Equalize’, which is a slogan for a call to action for all connected with this crusade. It calls for taking practical actions needed for addressing inequalities in the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Viruses) infected and affected populations across the country and also help in ending AIDS."
Pawar added that increasing social inclusivity and using a multisectoral approach is the way tackle HIV. “Creativity through efforts of Civil Society Organizations, youth communities established in the colleges and universities must be harnessed. Red ribbon clubs are playing an important role too and with more than 12,500 such clubs they can be used to create massive awareness."
She said that there is a need to reduce discrimination against the affected population. “Government in this regard has notified ‘HIV & AIDS policy for establishments 2022’."
Special Secretary, S. Gopalakrishnan inaugurated the exhibition showcasing achievements of National AIDS Control Program (NACP) and important activities undertaken during the year.
“Annual new HIV infections have declined by 46% between 2010-2021 against the global average of 32%. AIDS related mortality has also declined by 76% against the global average of 52%," said Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary and DG NACO.
