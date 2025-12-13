AIFF distances itself from Messi's Kolkata event, says no clearance sought from them amid Salt Lake stadium chaos

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday distanced itself from the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, which resulted in chaos earlier today due to inadequate crowd management and security lapses. Expressing its concern, the AIFF stated that neither details about the event were shared with them nor was clearance sought from them.

Around 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid between ₹4,000 and ₹12,000, or as much as ₹20,000 on the black market, were left frustrated as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security staff, and others, reportedly more focused on taking selfies than managing the crowd surrounded Messi, leaving fans at Salt Lake stadium outraged.

“The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul. This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity,” ANI quoted the statement as saying.

The AIFF stated that the details of the event had not been shared with them, nor had any clearance been obtained from the Federation. They urged all attendees to cooperate fully with the authorities and maintain order, emphasising that the safety and security of everyone involved should be the top priority.

Messi Kolkata tour: What happened at Salt Lake Stadium? What was meant to be a grand event turned chaotic, as Messi’s brief, tightly controlled appearance, his first at the stadium since 2011, left large parts of the crowd frustrated. Many fans, who had travelled long distances, were unable to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Police said they were also probing how organisers allowed the sale of bottled water and beverages inside the stadium, which are prohibited during such events, a report by PTI noted. Angry spectators threw thousands of water bottles onto the pitch, and some even tore out bucket seats from the stands to use as projectiles against police and security personnel.

Fans claimed that water bottles were being sold at exorbitant prices inside the stadium, despite the ban on bringing them in. Police acknowledged that tensions in the stands were fueled by Messi not demonstrating his football skills on the field, which worsened when a group of VIPs, including State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and other unidentified individuals, obstructed the football icon’s view during his brief appearance.