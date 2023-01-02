AI-generated wedding photos create storm on internet. See pictures

AI-generated wedding photos create storm on internet. See pictures1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
The post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal etc
After Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated 'stereotypically' photos of men and women from different Indian states created by a Delhi-based artist go viral, another Twitter user reimagines how AI-generated couples from different states will look like. The post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. And the post became an instant hit.
The photos received mixed reactions from the internet. While some thought the pictures were beautiful, others questioned authenticity.
