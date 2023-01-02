Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  AI-generated wedding photos create storm on internet. See pictures

AI-generated wedding photos create storm on internet. See pictures

1 min read . 07:14 PM ISTLivemint
AI-generated wedding photos create storm on internet

he post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal etc

After Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated 'stereotypically' photos of men and women from different Indian states created by a Delhi-based artist go viral, another Twitter user reimagines how AI-generated couples from different states will look like. The post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. And the post became an instant hit.

After Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated 'stereotypically' photos of men and women from different Indian states created by a Delhi-based artist go viral, another Twitter user reimagines how AI-generated couples from different states will look like. The post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. And the post became an instant hit.

 

 

The photos received mixed reactions from the internet. While some thought the pictures were beautiful, others questioned authenticity.

The photos received mixed reactions from the internet. While some thought the pictures were beautiful, others questioned authenticity.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP