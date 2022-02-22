AIGF gaming federation launches regulatory intelligence portal

NEW DELHI: Industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) on Tuesday announced the launch of intelligence services portal, Aigfintelligence.in. The portal, it said, will monitor, track and give the latest updates and analysis on the developments in the sector related to court cases, regulations and policy developments both at the Center and states.

The website is backed by G2G Technologies that runs online news portal Gateway To Gaming (g2g.news). The platform will also give access to reports, documents and expert analyses that will help stakeholders to be abreast with latest changes in the gaming industry.

The federation's CEO, Roland Landers said, “We are happy to partner with G2G Technologies to launch this platform. The online gaming industry has seen developments in various states as well as courts and other forums, but information about the same is not available to all stakeholders in a timely and curated manner. With this, we hope to provide latest information and updates as well as research and analysis on the evolving regulatory and real market situations. The new portal will be of immense benefit to members of AIGF and other stakeholders."

“We sincerely believe that this portal will also serve the needs of the international investors and gaming companies who are looking at the growing landscape for this exciting sunrise online skill gaming industry. This will be the one stop destination for all the relevant gaming related updates and developments happening across the country in one dashboard," he added.

In line with the other benefits, AIGF members will be offered this exclusive premium service at special reduced rates for the monthly, quarterly and yearly subscriptions on offer.

The All India Gaming Federation is a not-for-profit organisation whose self-regulation charter includes all online skill gaming in India, including fantasy sports, online poker, rummy, education-based games, quizzing, casual gaming, e-games and virtual gaming.

A report titled ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’ by KPMG and The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said online fantasy sports operators’ gross revenues stood at over ₹2,400 crore for FY 2019-20 as compared to over ₹920 crore in FY18-19. KPMG added that the online gaming market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 22.1% from FY18-23.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's gaming committee, India has emerged as the largest fantasy sports market in the world with over 13 crore users playing fantasy sports. The growth of 27% CAGR generated by the online skill gaming industry in 2020 has made it the fastest-growing segment within the Indian M&E sector.

