AIGF gaming federation launches regulatory intelligence portal

The federation's CEO, Roland Landers said, “We are happy to partner with G2G Technologies to launch this platform. The online gaming industry has seen developments in various states as well as courts and other forums, but information about the same is not available to all stakeholders in a timely and curated manner. With this, we hope to provide latest information and updates as well as research and analysis on the evolving regulatory and real market situations. The new portal will be of immense benefit to members of AIGF and other stakeholders."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}