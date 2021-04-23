As the medical infrastructure in Delhi is in verge of collapsing and the massive COVID surge continues, Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting today to discuss ramping up COVID dedicated and ICU beds at four government hospitals, news agency ANI reported.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, meeting was held today to discuss ramping up COVID dedicated and ICU beds at four government hospitals - AIIMS, Lady Hardinge, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung.

"These hospitals also been asked to make preparations to add more beds if pandemic surges further," he added.

Meanwhile, in city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at least 25 patients succumbed to covid-19 in the past 24 hours, due to shortage of medical oxygen. In a statement issued on Friday, the director medical of the hospital said, "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril."

Following the incident, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the supply of oxygen to the city. During the COVID review meet with the Prime Minister , he said, “I request with folded hands… that the prime minister gives direction to chief ministers to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi."

"People in major pain due to oxygen shortage. We fear a big tragedy may happen due to oxygen shortage and we will never be able to forgive ourselves. I request you with folded hands to direct all CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi," he said during the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said six private hospitals had exhausted their oxygen supply by Thursday evening.

Delhi on Thursday reported over 26,000 Covid-19 cases. The city, worst-hit by the rapid second wave of infections, logged 306 deaths, the highest in the last 24 hours. The city's positivity rate has gone up to 36.24%, the highest so far.

The total number of fatalities have gone up to 13,193 and the caseload to 9,56,348 of which 91,618 are active Covid-19 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.