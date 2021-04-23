AIIMS, 3 other Delhi hospitals to add more COVID beds, says Harsh Vardhan

Meanwhile, in city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at least 25 patients succumbed to covid-19 in the past 24 hours, due to shortage of medical oxygen. In a statement issued on Friday, the director medical of the hospital said, "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril."

