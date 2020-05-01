Home > News > India > AIIMS begins clinical trial of Mycobacterium on COVID-19 patient
The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 35,000 in India so far. (Reuters)
The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 35,000 in India so far. (Reuters)

AIIMS begins clinical trial of Mycobacterium on COVID-19 patient

1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2020, 12:07 PM IST ANI

  • The first dose of the trial drug Mycobacterium (Mw) was administered to a COVID-19 patient in AIIMS Bhopal
  • The hospital was the first to receive the medicine and first to start the clinical trial by administering the drug to a patient

BHOPAL : All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal has begun the clinical trial of the drug Mycobacterium (Mw) on a COVID-19 patient on Thursday.

"(For the) first time globally, the first dose of the trial drug Mycobacterium (Mw) was administered to a COVID-19 patient today (Thursday) under the supervision of a clinical trial team of doctors under the leadership of Dr Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS, Bhopal," said a release from the hospital.

Dr Sarman Singh, the Director hospital, said, "the hospital was the first to receive the medicine and first to start the clinical trial by administering the drug to a patient."

"The patients are distributed in three groups and in the initial phase the drug is administered to the critical patients in ICU," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout