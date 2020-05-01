AIIMS begins clinical trial of Mycobacterium on COVID-19 patient

BHOPAL : All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal has begun the clinical trial of the drug Mycobacterium (Mw) on a COVID-19 patient on Thursday.

"(For the) first time globally, the first dose of the trial drug Mycobacterium (Mw) was administered to a COVID-19 patient today (Thursday) under the supervision of a clinical trial team of doctors under the leadership of Dr Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS, Bhopal," said a release from the hospital.

Dr Sarman Singh, the Director hospital, said, "the hospital was the first to receive the medicine and first to start the clinical trial by administering the drug to a patient."

"The patients are distributed in three groups and in the initial phase the drug is administered to the critical patients in ICU," he added.

