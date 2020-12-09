AIIMS, CIMR plan to develop new protocol for post-covid treatment

There will soon be an integrated protocol with Ayurveda and Yoga for study on Post Covid treatment in India.

The Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi are planning to develop the protocol incorporating both the modern medicine and ayush systems.

The Ministry of AYUSH would collaborate in the same through the Extra Mural Research Scheme, the government said on Wednesday.

In this direction, Ministry of AYUSH and AIIMS New Delhi also decided to initiate work on setting up a Department of Integrative Medicine at the premier medical institute.

“The notable research outcomes of CIMR and the encouraging results of the new initiatives in covid- 19 research through integrative research point towards an integrative approach being the need of the hour and towards the significant public health benefits it can lead to," the AYUSH ministry said in a statement.

Central government has been pushing Ayush systems amidst covid-19 pandemic. Union health ministry also officially recommended ayush systems for managing covid-19.

The country continues its battle against covid-19 pandemic. While the total number of covid-19 cases climbed to 97,52,143, the toll mounted to 1,42,501. At least 32,080 persons were found positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the union health ministry said.

The active caseload of the country stands at 3,78,909. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases is currently 3.89%.

19 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

Over 75.11% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,032. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,026 new cases, the government said. Around 402 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 76.37% of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (57). Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 53 and 49 daily deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.

The cumulative national positivity rate of covid-19 in India is currently at 6.50% and the daily positivity rate has come down to 3.14%, the government said on Wednesday.

India’s total cumulative tests are nearing 15 Crore (14,98,36,767). At least 10,22,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day.

“Uttar Pradesh has the highest cumulative testing with more than 2 crore tests. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are among the States with highest cumulative testing with more than 1 Crore tests," the union health ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via