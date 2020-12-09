AIIMS, CIMR plan to develop new protocol for post-covid treatment

Over 75.11% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,032. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,026 new cases, the government said. Around 402 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 76.37% of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (57). Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 53 and 49 daily deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.