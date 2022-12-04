‘AIIMS computers, information tech systems not upgraded for 30 yrs’

“Under this new cyber security framework, AIIMS is planning to depute a cybersecurity officer and senior IT professionals for IT-related work. A sperate network will be created for e-hospital and e-office-related work, while another will be set up for doctors for emails and other official work. Besides this, all department faculties, HODs, scientists have been directed to ensure security audits of the software they are using from CERT-IN certified auditing agencies so as to prevent malware spread from their software in the servers and connected endpoints," said another official at AIIMS aware of these developments.