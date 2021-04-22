New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has requested other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for Covid-19 management.

In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of Covid-19 task force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold.

"To meet this demand, as directed by the Director, So, you're requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for the COVID-19 management pool," he said.

He further asked to provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest.

"Please provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently from your department to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest," he added.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.