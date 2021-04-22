AIIMS Covid-19 task force seeks doctors from other departments

Premium A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours,

In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of Covid-19 task force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold