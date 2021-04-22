This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >AIIMS Covid-19 task force seeks doctors from other departments
AIIMS Covid-19 task force seeks doctors from other departments
1 min read.11:51 AM ISTAgencies, ANI
In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of Covid-19 task force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has requested other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for Covid-19 management.
In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of Covid-19 task force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold.
"To meet this demand, as directed by the Director, So, you're requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for the COVID-19 management pool," he said.
He further asked to provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest.
The number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.