AIIMS cyber attack: Hospital data has been restored, say authorities

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, late on Tuesday said that all eHospital data has been restored on the hospital servers. However, they also maintained that all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories continue to run on manual mode.
The official statement from AIIMS mentioned that the network is being sanitized before services can be restored. They further informed that the process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. ‘Measures are being taken for cyber security’ the statement read.
The hospital authorities have suspended two system analysts. They have also been served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty.
Delhi Police refuted reports that hackers asked for ₹ 200 crore in cryptocurrency as ransom. "In the AIIMS Delhi computer incident, no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media, has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities." the cops told ANI.
Medical superintendent, Dr D K Sharma said that since the day server is down more patients have been seen in comparison to digital records. "In the last three days, we have attended to almost 12,000 patients on a daily basis - which is even more than earlier since the patients are not required to take an appointment." he said.
Patient data theft is at the heart of the case. According to reports, around 38 lakh patients get treated at AIIMS every year. All their data is lost now. The reports have further noted that the lost data includes details of crores of patients including political leaders, bureaucrats and judges.
