AIIMS cyber attack puts digital health ID plan under scanner1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 11:37 PM IST
AIIMS on 23 November said it had come under a cyber attack and that an FIR had been filed with the Delhi Police.
NEW DELHI : The ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has brought the government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) under the scanner, with the country’s premier teaching hospital promoting the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for out-patients registration of new and follow-up cases.