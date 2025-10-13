AIIMS Delhi cardiac surgery head ousted after ‘sexual harassment’ complaint, use of ‘vulgar language’

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has removed Dr A. K. Bisoi from his role as the institute's Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department following a ‘sexual harassment’ complaint by a female nursing staff member.

The AIIMS Nurses Union lodged a complaint with both the AIIMS Director and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), accusing Dr Bisoi of sexual harassment and using “vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language” towards female staff members, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.

Who is Dr A K Bisoi? Dr Akhsya Kumar Bisoi is a professor and former head of the department (HOD) of the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) of AIIMS Delhi.

He has reportedly received several awards, including the Dr B C Roy National Award, given to eminent medical teachers.

In an official memorandum issued on 11 October, AIIMS said that senior professor Dr V Devagourou has been given charge of the CTVS department with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an inquiry.

What is the complaint against Bisoi? In a letter dated 9 October, to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), AIIMS Nurses Union described the alleged behaviour of Dr Bisoi as “severe and disturbing.” The complaint claimed the AIIMS surgeon had repeatedly used abusive and sexist language against a female nursing staff member and even threatened staff members who spoke up against him.

“Dr A. K Bisoi intimidated nurses by openly threatening to teach a lesson to all those who had complained against him. Dr A.K. Bisoi further threatened to remove the concerned nurse from her clinical posting in retaliation. It is deeply shameful that female employees are being harassed, humiliated, and intimidated in the aforesaid manner,” the complaint said, reported PTI.

Sources confirmed that an inquiry committee has now been set up to look into the allegations.

Previous complaints against the AIIMS surgeon This is not the first time that the AIIMS surgeon has landed in a controversy.

The AIIMS Nurses Union's complaint also referred to past disciplinary actions, claiming Bisoi's suspension in 2009 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for ‘unlawful acts’ and a 2019 incident in which he allegedly harassed female nurses and objected to the “Namaste Campaign” initiated by AIIMS’ Infection Control Team.

Though a committee was formed at the time, the union claims no strict action was taken, reported PTI.