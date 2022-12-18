The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi's server hack that had cause national worry, also delaying medical care for hundreds at the top medical institute in India, has now a China, Hong Kong twist.
The Delhi Police in their investigation of the server hack has written to CBI seeking details from Interpol about the IP addresses of email IDs from China and Hong Kong.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police has sought the information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is India's nodal agency for Interpol matters.
People familiar with the matter have informed that the hack of the server of AIIMS-Delhi is suspected to have been originated from China and Hong Kong. News agency PTI has reported that further details have been sought on the matter from companies in China and Hong Kong.
On 14 December, a government personnel had said that the cyber attack on AIIMS-Delhi's server was carried out by Chinese hackers.
"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," said the personnel from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to news agency ANI.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi faced the cyber attack on 23 November, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.
Internet services were blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, CBI and National Investigation Agency, are investigating the incident.
The attack affected the hospital's outpatient and inpatient digital services, including smart laboratory, billing, report generation and the appointment system.
