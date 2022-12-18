"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," said the personnel from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to news agency ANI.

