AIIMS Delhi cyber attack: Server remains down for 7th day. 10 updates

The servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains hacked for the seventh day in a row. The hospital authority on Monday issued a notice pointing that all services continue to take place in manual mode.
The servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains hacked for the seventh day in a row. The hospital authority on Monday issued a notice pointing that all services continue to take place in manual mode.
AIIMS issued a statement saying, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."
AIIMS issued a statement saying, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."
"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc. continue to run in manual mode," added the statement.
"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc. continue to run in manual mode," added the statement.
Here are 10 big developments in this story
-The hospital authorities have suspended two system analysts. They have also been served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty.
Here are 10 big developments in this story
-The hospital authorities have suspended two system analysts. They have also been served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty.
-Delhi Police refuted reports that hackers asked for ₹ 200 crore in cryptocurrency as ransom. "In the AIIMS Delhi computer incident, no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media, has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities." the cops told ANI
-Delhi Police refuted reports that hackers asked for ₹ 200 crore in cryptocurrency as ransom. "In the AIIMS Delhi computer incident, no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media, has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities." the cops told ANI
-The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the ongoing investigation into the alleged malware attack, with agencies including the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), already probing the incident
-The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the ongoing investigation into the alleged malware attack, with agencies including the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), already probing the incident
-AIIMS authorities said that they have deployed additional staff to run diagnostics, labs and OPD services at the national medical institute as its servers remained suspended due to a suspected ransomware attack.
-AIIMS authorities said that they have deployed additional staff to run diagnostics, labs and OPD services at the national medical institute as its servers remained suspended due to a suspected ransomware attack.
-On 23 November, AIIMS reported a failure in its server. The server has been down since Wednesday, and the officials have been manually managing the OPD and sample collection.
-On 23 November, AIIMS reported a failure in its server. The server has been down since Wednesday, and the officials have been manually managing the OPD and sample collection.
-Medical superintendent, Dr D K Sharma said that since the day server is down more patients have been seen in comparison to digital records. "In the last three days, we have attended to almost 12,000 patients on a daily basis - which is even more than earlier since the patients are not required to take an appointment." he said.
-Medical superintendent, Dr D K Sharma said that since the day server is down more patients have been seen in comparison to digital records. "In the last three days, we have attended to almost 12,000 patients on a daily basis - which is even more than earlier since the patients are not required to take an appointment." he said.
-A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on 25 November
-A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on 25 November
-Patient data theft is at the heart of the case. According to reports, around 38 lakh patients get treated at AIIMS every year. All their data is lost now. The reports have further noted that the lost data includes details of crores of patients including political leaders, bureaucrats and judges
-Patient data theft is at the heart of the case. According to reports, around 38 lakh patients get treated at AIIMS every year. All their data is lost now. The reports have further noted that the lost data includes details of crores of patients including political leaders, bureaucrats and judges
-The AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7, news agency PTI reported
-The AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7, news agency PTI reported
-On Monday, news agency PTI reported, “The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner."
-On Monday, news agency PTI reported, “The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.