New Delhi: With the government tapping tech for healthcare, the country’s top teaching hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, is making itself “future ready in Amrit Kaal" — with artificial intelligence, drones and robotics. AIIMS director M. Srinivas has directed officials to develop strategies on research and application of AI, drones and robotics in healthcare.

The objective is to ensure timely delivery of medical supplies, which is often a casualty of factors such as traffic jams.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and robotics are poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the near future. To make AIIMS New Delhi future ready in the Amrit Kaal, it has been decided to have a special focus on research, adoption and application of AI, drones and robotics," said Srinivas in an official communication.

The Indian Council of Medical Research and AIIMS-Rishikesh have already conducted successful trials for drone delivery. The government describes Amrit Kaal, as an “era of hope, empoweredness and inclusive economy."

AIIMS Delhi sees a footfall of over 25,000 patients a day, making it the busiest healthcare facility in the country.

States like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh have already started piloting drones for delivery of emergency medical supplies consisting of vaccines, anti-snake venom, life-saving drugs, and carrying the diagnostic lab samples in the return flight as reverse logistics in a Hub & Spoke model of service delivery.

Besides, AI powered diagnostic tools aim to help doctors accurately diagnose patients and recommend the appropriate treatments, medicines, Investigations & advice. AI models can analyze a patient’s medical images and detect subtle abnormalities that may indicate the presence of a disease, whether taken through an X-ray machine or a smartphone camera.