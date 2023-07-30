AIIMS Delhi to research on robotics, AI, drones1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:31 PM IST
The objective is to ensure timely delivery of medical supplies, which is often a casualty of factors such as traffic jams.
New Delhi: With the government tapping tech for healthcare, the country’s top teaching hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, is making itself “future ready in Amrit Kaal" — with artificial intelligence, drones and robotics. AIIMS director M. Srinivas has directed officials to develop strategies on research and application of AI, drones and robotics in healthcare.
