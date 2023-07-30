comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  AIIMS Delhi to research on robotics, AI, drones
Back

New Delhi: With the government tapping tech for healthcare, the country’s top teaching hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, is making itself “future ready in Amrit Kaal" — with artificial intelligence, drones and robotics. AIIMS director M. Srinivas has directed officials to develop strategies on research and application of AI, drones and robotics in healthcare.

The objective is to ensure timely delivery of medical supplies, which is often a casualty of factors such as traffic jams.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and robotics are poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the near future. To make AIIMS New Delhi future ready in the Amrit Kaal, it has been decided to have a special focus on research, adoption and application of AI, drones and robotics," said Srinivas in an official communication.

The Indian Council of Medical Research and AIIMS-Rishikesh have already conducted successful trials for drone delivery. The government describes Amrit Kaal, as an “era of hope, empoweredness and inclusive economy."

AIIMS Delhi sees a footfall of over 25,000 patients a day, making it the busiest healthcare facility in the country.

States like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh have already started piloting drones for delivery of emergency medical supplies consisting of vaccines, anti-snake venom, life-saving drugs, and carrying the diagnostic lab samples in the return flight as reverse logistics in a Hub & Spoke model of service delivery.

Besides, AI powered diagnostic tools aim to help doctors accurately diagnose patients and recommend the appropriate treatments, medicines, Investigations & advice. AI models can analyze a patient’s medical images and detect subtle abnormalities that may indicate the presence of a disease, whether taken through an X-ray machine or a smartphone camera.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 10:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout