NEW DELHI : All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) on Friday informed Delhi High Court that main AIIMS facility is not an exclusive Covid-19 facility, and the AIIMS continues to treat patients with other ailments.

A bench comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Yogesh Khanna was hearing a plea pertaining to the grievance of about hundred out station patients and their attendants were earlier being provided treatment at the AIIMS for several ailments. The petitioner’s counsel had submitted that due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, AIIMS stands converted into an exclusive facility to treat Covid-19 patients and these patients are not being provided treatment.

The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to place on record the list of hospitals where these patients could receive treatment for ailments other than Covid-19, free-of-cost according to their eligibility.

The petitioner relies on an an Office Memorandum dated 13 April 2020 on the subject of amendment to the guidelines issued for operatilising assistance through Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK). He submitted that the eligibility to avail of the said facility is that the patient should be a resident of Delhi – identified on the basis of Voter ID Card of Delhi. He added that since these patients and their attendants hail from other places, and are not residents of Delhi, in case they are not provided treatment at AIIMS, they may be deprived of free treatment

The court has also directed that AIIMS shall also state whether these patients could be provided treatment at the hospital itself, as they were receiving earlier. They have been directed to submit status report on the same.

The court has further directed the petitioner to prepare a list of patients in respect of whom the present petition has been preferred.

Share Via