AIIMS Delhi issues new advisory; mandates face masks amidst Covid surge

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi has issued a mandatory advisory for all hospital staff to wear face masks while inside the hospital premises.
This precautionary measure is part of the country's ongoing efforts to prevent a potential resurgence of the disease.
"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," reads the advisory.
As per the advisory, all hospital staff are now required to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings of more than three to four people. Additionally, the AIIMS management has instructed staff to isolate patients at home with a doctor's guidance if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.
"Employees who are at a higher risk - older or pregnant employees and those with underlying medical conditions - should take extra precautions," the memorandum said further noting that all officials were advised to take care of their health and look out for symptoms.
The advisory emphasizes that if any employee feels unwell, they must immediately inform their reporting officer and leave the workplace. Such employees should observe home quarantine and undergo Covid testing, as per the advisory.
On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 1,149 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 23.8%. This is an increase of 200 cases compared to Tuesday's tally of 980. This surge in cases is the highest since August 20, when 1,109 fresh cases were reported.
As per the bulletin from the Delhi health department, there was one reported COVID-19 fatality, but it was not considered the primary cause of death. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi now stands at 26,546. The active cases in the national capital currently stand at 3,347, while the cumulative cases have reached 20,17,250.
