The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has launched a dashboard on its official website which shows the status of availability of emergency beds in the hospital and the number of patients waiting for admission.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has launched a dashboard on its official website which shows the status of availability of emergency beds in the hospital and the number of patients waiting for admission.
The AIIMS Delhi launched the "main hospital casualty dashboard" during a high-level meeting of heads of various national capital-based hospitals to discuss the issue of better coordination between them for effectively handling the patients.
The AIIMS Delhi launched the "main hospital casualty dashboard" during a high-level meeting of heads of various national capital-based hospitals to discuss the issue of better coordination between them for effectively handling the patients.
"Patient tracker system" was showcased by the AIIMS wherein doctors can see the current status of their patients in an emergency, such as "What investigations are pending/ which referral call to specialty department is pending, time in an emergency, etc".
"Patient tracker system" was showcased by the AIIMS wherein doctors can see the current status of their patients in an emergency, such as "What investigations are pending/ which referral call to specialty department is pending, time in an emergency, etc".
AIIMS Director M Srinivas on Saturday held a meeting with medical superintendents of government hospitals where he emphasized the need for real-time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status, and creating two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases.
AIIMS Director M Srinivas on Saturday held a meeting with medical superintendents of government hospitals where he emphasized the need for real-time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status, and creating two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases.
He also stressed the formation of a "human network" wherein all hospitals will have nodal officers in their emergencies for efficient communication with other hospitals regarding the availability of beds and clinical status of patients being referred.
He also stressed the formation of a "human network" wherein all hospitals will have nodal officers in their emergencies for efficient communication with other hospitals regarding the availability of beds and clinical status of patients being referred.
Dr Srinivas also suggested formulation of a mechanism of two-way referral of patients -- the hospital with lesser expertise can send their critical patients to a higher centre while higher centre can refer their stable emergency patients to hospitals with general specialties.
Dr Srinivas also suggested formulation of a mechanism of two-way referral of patients -- the hospital with lesser expertise can send their critical patients to a higher centre while higher centre can refer their stable emergency patients to hospitals with general specialties.
The senior doctors of other hospitals also discussed "Video teleconsultation" for patients in an emergency requiring super-specialist care.
The senior doctors of other hospitals also discussed "Video teleconsultation" for patients in an emergency requiring super-specialist care.
The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital, RML, LHMC, SVBP, DDU, Indra Gandhi Hospital, ILBS, NDMC, LNJP hospital, IHBAS, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Charak Pallika attended the meeting.
The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital, RML, LHMC, SVBP, DDU, Indra Gandhi Hospital, ILBS, NDMC, LNJP hospital, IHBAS, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Charak Pallika attended the meeting.
The AIIMS-New Delhi proposed customised training programmes for staffers to develop expertise in the field of handling emergency critical cases in their respective hospitals.
The AIIMS-New Delhi proposed customised training programmes for staffers to develop expertise in the field of handling emergency critical cases in their respective hospitals.
Other initiatives to be taken by the AIIMS-New Delhi include an RFID-enabled waiting hall for patients' attendants and video calling/ messaging of patient health to attendants.
Other initiatives to be taken by the AIIMS-New Delhi include an RFID-enabled waiting hall for patients' attendants and video calling/ messaging of patient health to attendants.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.