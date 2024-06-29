Surgeries halted at AIIMS Trauma Centre operation theatres as Monsoon rain wreaks havoc in Delhi

After heavy rains caused waterlogging in Delhi, services at the Neurosciences Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi were significantly affected on Friday.

According to a notice dated June 28, all operation theatres (OTs) at the Neurosciences Centre were rendered non-functional. This was due to issues with air-conditioning systems and water seepage from the walls, as stated in the notice issued by AIIMS Delhi, ANI reported.

The non-functional OTs likely disrupted scheduled surgeries and medical procedures, underscoring the infrastructure challenges faced during extreme weather events in the city.

As reported by ANI, the neurosurgeries were also kept on halt and patients were referred to Safdarjung Hospital or any other government hospitals. The decision came after a discussion with the Nursing Superintendent (NS OT Sister in-charge) of the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre AIIMS, the Master of Surgery of CN Centre, and the Chief of CN Centre.

The notice reads, “As per discussion with the NS OT Sister in-charge, MS (CNC), and the chief CN Centre, all the OTs are non-functional due to the non-functioning of the air-conditioning and also water seepage from the walls. Hence, no case can be operated on, any patients coming to an emergency requiring surgery, the same kindly be referred to either Safdarjung or any other government hospital. If there is a case, which has to be done urgently, may kindly be taken up in the trauma centre after discussing it with the concerned faculty.”

Further details regarding the information received are awaiting the AIIMS administration.

Moreover, AIIMS Media Procol In-Charge Rima Dada said that after heavy rain, there was severe waterlogging in parts of the AIIMS hospital, especially in the basement of the Trauma Centre, where heavy generators and other equipment are present. “We had to stop OT after that, but 4 life-threatening surgeries were performed. The director and Additional Director took stock of the situation, but due to a power cut by NDMC, our Operation Theatres were shut till 4 PM. After power was restored, we started the OTs and surgeries wereperformed all night...The work to clear waterlogging is underway, but the OT of AIIMS Trauma is yet to start. We will start OTs. Once our Electrical Engineers give a green signal, we will start the OT,” she added.

The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging, traffic jams, accidents, casualties, and injuries, prompting the Delhi government to take urgent measures. An emergency meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat where several decisions were made to address the issues caused by the excessive rainfall.

Delhi Minister Atishi mentioned that 200 hotspots prone to waterlogging have been identified, attributing the problem to the rainfall surpassing the drain capacity.