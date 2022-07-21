AIIMS Delhi raises private ward room rent after 5% GST levy

The charges for A class (deluxe room) at AIIMS will now be ₹6300 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of ₹66,000, including 5% GST and diet charges
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS- Delhi) has raised charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5% tax on hospital room rent exceeding ₹5,000 per day.
The charges for A class (deluxe room) at AIIMS will now be ₹6300 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of ₹66,000, including 5% GST and diet charges.
“The undersigned is directed to notify the following hospital charges for room rent for private ward hospitalized patients with effect from 18th July, 2022, as per notification of Government of India levying GST @5 percent on the room rent (except ICU) exceeding ₹5000/- per day per patient charged by a hospital. Room rent: ₹6,000 + GST 5% = ₹63,00/- per day for A- class or Deluxe rooms," Narinder Bhatia, financial advisor, AIIMS communicated to medical superintendent, HoDs and other key officials of the institute in a letter dated 20 July. Mint has seen the letter.
Queries sent to AIIMS and health ministry spokespeople were unanswered till the time of publishing this story.
“Diet charges: ₹300/- per day (for patients- optional and or for attendant- if specifically requested. The 10 days advance deposit for the patients for A class/ Deluxe rooms will be ₹66,000/- including 5% GST and diet charges," said Bhatia adding that this has been issued with the approval of AIIMS, director, New Delhi.
The GST Council decided that services provided by clinical establishments by way of room other than intensive, critical care, intensive cardiac care and neonatal intensive care units where the rent levied is more than ₹5,000 a day will attract a 5% tax. This came into effect from 18 July.
