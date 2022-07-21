AIIMS Delhi raises private ward room rent after 5% GST levy

“The undersigned is directed to notify the following hospital charges for room rent for private ward hospitalized patients with effect from 18th July, 2022, as per notification of Government of India levying GST @5 percent on the room rent (except ICU) exceeding ₹5000/- per day per patient charged by a hospital. Room rent: ₹6,000 + GST 5% = ₹63,00/- per day for A- class or Deluxe rooms," Narinder Bhatia, financial advisor, AIIMS communicated to medical superintendent, HoDs and other key officials of the institute in a letter dated 20 July. Mint has seen the letter.

