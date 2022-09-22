Dr Garg is a professor in the gastroenterology department, Dr Tandon is the department of endocrinology and Dr Malhotra is the chief of AIIMS Trauma centre. Dr Malhotra is also the head of the department of orthopedics shortlisted by the search -cum- selection of AIIMS. His name was sent to the ACC which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But later ACC sorted for a few more names for the post.