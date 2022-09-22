Dr Randeep Guleria had received an extension for the post of Director AIIMS- New Delhi twice. His second extension will end on September 23
The tenure of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi director will come to an end on September 23. And as per the ANI news agency, Guleria's successor name is expected anytime soon.
Some of the frontrunners in the race to become the next director of AIIMS-New Delhi is Dr M Srinivas, Dr Sanjay Behari, Dr Pramod Garg, and Dr Rajesh Malhotra.
Dr Behari is the Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum. Dr Srinivas is currently Dean of Employees State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad.
Dr Garg is a professor in the gastroenterology department, Dr Tandon is the department of endocrinology and Dr Malhotra is the chief of AIIMS Trauma centre. Dr Malhotra is also the head of the department of orthopedics shortlisted by the search -cum- selection of AIIMS. His name was sent to the ACC which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But later ACC sorted for a few more names for the post.
Dr Randeep Guleria had received an extension for the post of Director AIIMS Delhi twice. His second extension will end on September 23. He joined as the Director on March 28, 2017.
Meanwhile, the central government is planning to redevelop AIIMS hospitals in Delhi. Last week, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare recommended Union Health Ministry give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi.
Dr Guleria revealed that the project was about to create 50 new operation theatres and over 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds in the present Institute campus for the re-development of the institute.
The Committee further said that the redevelopment of the AIIMS Residential colonies project should get clearance from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) without any delay so that civil work commences at the earliest and the project is completed within a set timeframe.
