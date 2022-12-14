AIIMS Delhi server attack originated from China: Govt source

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack last month, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers' securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security. In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals lock access to data or a device and promise to unlock it after they are paid the desired ransom.

