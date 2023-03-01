AIIMS Delhi starts Millet Canteen from today: Here’s why India is promoting this 'super food'
The ‘International Year of Millets’ highlights millets as a key component of the food basket.
Starting from March 1, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will offer a 'Millet Canteen' to promote millet products globally, as the Government of India has declared 2023 as the 'International Year Millets.' The canteen will be located on the second floor of the Central Cafeteria and will provide millet-based dishes around the clock.
