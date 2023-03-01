Starting from March 1, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will offer a 'Millet Canteen' to promote millet products globally, as the Government of India has declared 2023 as the 'International Year Millets.' The canteen will be located on the second floor of the Central Cafeteria and will provide millet-based dishes around the clock.

The Government of India aims to make millets a people's movement by celebrating the 'International Year of Millets' to promote Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products worldwide. Millets are a nutritional powerhouse, renowned for their high protein, fibre, essential vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, millets require less water and input, making them environmentally friendly.

The 'International Year of Millets' offers an opportunity to boost global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations, and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems, highlighting millets as a key component of the food basket.

India is the largest producer and second-largest exporter of 'Shree Anna' in the world, with a share of over 15% of the world's total production, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millet-producing states. The country has a strong potential to increase its millet production to meet the growing demand for healthy food choices.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing interest in millets and entrepreneurs tapping into its potential in India in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. A sizable portion of the programme was dedicated to the benefits of millets and how they can promote better health and a greener environment. PM Modi stressed the importance of making millets a part of daily diets and called it the "new revolution" in the food industry.

The promotion of millets in India and globally can also boost the livelihoods of farmers and help the country move towards a more sustainable future. By offering millet-based dishes in AIIMS, the Government of India is taking a significant step towards promoting healthy eating habits and environmentally friendly agriculture. It is an excellent opportunity for people to experience the taste and nutritional value of millets and understand their role in building a healthier and sustainable future.

Coarse grain crops like Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sawan, Kangni, Cheena, Kodo, Kutki and Kuttu are called millet crops. Millets are called super food because they contain relatively high amount of nutrients.

