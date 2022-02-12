The department of radio-diagnosis and interventional radiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started a same-day ultrasound facility on a trial basis for needy OPD patients, it said in a statement on Saturday.

“As a part of our endeavour to improve patient care, Department of Radio-diagnosis and Interventional Radiology is starting same day Ultrasound facility on a trial basis for needy OPD patients. Films and reports will be issued on the same day," said the hospital.

It said that 35 slots have been designated for the service at the moment, which will be allotted to patients who require ultrasound urgently for deciding clinical management. Or, it will be given to a patient who is a senior citizen, physically handicapped or very sick.

The same-day ultrasound will not be available in those cases which require patient preparation (like overnight fasting), doppler ultrasound scans (examination and interpretation take much longer time) or obstetrical ultrasound scans (needs detailed statutory documentation).

This comes days after the hospital resumed routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries on a restricted basis.

"In view of the decreased need of hospitalization of Covid- 19 positive patients and also considering the relaxation of curbs imposed earlier as announced by the Delhi Govt, it has been decided that routine inpatient admissions, including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all centres be resumed with immediate effect on a restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatient beds & OT services," AIIMS said in a statement.

AIIMS had early in January suspended routine inpatient non-emergency admissions and all routine procedures or non-essential surgeries and converted the Trauma Centre into a dedicated Covid facility.

The OPD services in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres were continuing to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients.

