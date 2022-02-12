AIIMS Delhi starts same-day ultrasound facility. Details here

"In view of the decreased need of hospitalization of Covid- 19 positive patients and also considering the relaxation of curbs imposed earlier as announced by the Delhi Govt, it has been decided that routine inpatient admissions, including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all centres be resumed with immediate effect on a restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatient beds & OT services," AIIMS said in a statement.

