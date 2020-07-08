To strengthen Central government's efforts to reduce novel coronavirus mortality, AIIMS-Delhi has began tele-consultation guidance to state doctors on Covid-19 clinical management, twice a week starting today, said the Union Health Ministry today.

The sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays and as many as ten hospitals with more than 1,000 beds will be participating in the first session, it added.

Tele-consultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for Covid-19. The ministry informed a specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi shall provide guidance on effective clinical management of Covid-19 patients in the ICUs of different state hospitals through tele/video consultation. They will handhold the States in clinical management of COVID-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement.

The first session of this exercise shall begin from today at 4.30 pm. Ten hospitals have been selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa. These are: NESCO Jumbo Facility, P South (Phase II); CIDCO Mulund Jumbo Facility – T (Phase II); Malad Infiniti Mall Jumbo Facility, PN (Phase III); Jio Convention Centre Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase III); Nair Hospital; MCGM Seven Hills; MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase II); MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase I); Mumbai Metro Dahisar Jumbo Facility, T (Phase II); and Govt Medical College and Hospital, Panaji, Goa, the ministry said in a statement.

These hospitals have more than 1,000 beds for virus-infected patients including isolation beds, oxygen supported and ICU beds. "Today’s session will be led by Dr Anand Mohan, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, Delhi," said the ministry.

This tele-consultation exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1,000 on twice a week basis. A calendar of these expert-led tele-consultation sessions has been drawn up to cover the states till 31 July, which is the end period of the current lockdown until further orders.

Total of 17 such states shall be covered including Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and others. Up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director General of health Services (DGHS) of the concerned State will participate in the VC interaction.

