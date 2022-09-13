AIIMS Delhi to get green signal for redevelopment

AIIMS Delhi to get green signal for redevelopment1 min read . 05:49 AM IST
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended Union Health Ministry to give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended Union Health Ministry to give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi, which was about to facilitate 50 new operation theatres, and over 3,000 patient care beds including 300 emergency beds in the hospital, according to news agency ANI.
The committee recommended, "The Health Ministry must give green signal to this project, so that the goal of developing AIIMS into a world-class Medical University by March 2024 can be achieved without any failure."
"It should also get clearance from New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) without any delay so that the civil work can also be started at the earliest and the project is completed within the set timeframe," it added.
Speaking about the master plan to re-develop AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria on August 15 said that the project will result in the transformation of the institution and will become a world-class medical University with 50 new operation theatres, over 3,000 beds, research labs, clinical trial facilities, animal facilities, 4,000 hostel units, and 14,000 parking spaces.
He also informed that a detailed report on the project has already been submitted to the government.
The master plan aims to re-develop AIIMS Delhi infrastructure in a holistic manner by consolidating patient care teaching research and administration in the East Ansari Nagar campus, outpatient services in the Masjid Noth Campus, and residential facilities in the Trauma Centre Extension Campus, Dr. Guleria explained.
The committee further appreciated the combined efforts of AIIMS management and the Health Ministry for offering the nation one of the best healthcare facilities to the country, and neighboring countries.
(With ANI inputs)
