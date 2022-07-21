AIIMS Delhi to get its new director by Wednesday next week

India’s premier medical institute—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)— may get its new director by Wednesday next week, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by PM Narendra Modi expected to select the candidate for the top post at AIIMS
NEW DELHI :India’s premier medical institute—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)— may get its new director by Wednesday next week, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to select the candidate for the top post at AIIMS.
The four-member-cum selection committee headed by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh Gokhale, Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh received applications from at-least 32 candidates, out of which they shortlisted three names and sent to ACC for final selection of a new director.
These names include—Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology at AIIMS; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department. However, the ACC sought for sought a wider panel of names for the post of AIIMS director.
The present incumbent Dr Randeep Guleria whose term was set to end on March 24 this year, got a three months extension for second time as director on 24 June.
“The government has been brainstorming for the past few months to select a suitable candidate for the post of AIIMS Director (Delhi). It is likely that the government can announce the name of new AIIMS director by next Wednesday," an official aware of the matter said.
Meanwhile, a senior doctor at AIIMS criticized the government for the delay in appointing a new director for the premier medical institute which is of national importance.
“First of all, acting director cannot take any policy decision and as per institute act, the day a director completes his tenure the charge should be handed over to the senior most professor. If the government thinks to extend the tenure of the director, then they have to record the valid reasons for extension. The point is this when the advertisement was given in the newspaper and 32 nominations had come after which search-cum-select committee shortlisted the names for the post then why the extension was given," said a senior official at AIIMS requesting anonymity.
A query sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not respond till the press time.
On 20th July, AIIMS raised the fair of its deluxe room/A Class following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5% tax on hospital room rent exceeding ₹5,000 per day. This order was passed with the approval of AIIMS, Director.
In May, Mint reported that AIIMS announced a hike in the room rent and diet charge for private wards-- A-category room in private wards have been doubled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per day, whereas B-category rooms rise from ₹2,000 per day to ₹3,000 under the approval of acting director.
