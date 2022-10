AIIMS Delhi will go paperless from 1 January 2023. AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has issued an office of memorandum to all the Heads of the department, Chief of Centres, and IT/Telemedicine/OPD Nodal officers of all departments on the implementation of all modules of e-Hospital.

Recently, the National informatics Centre (NIC) team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated various modules.

The implementation includes, "An oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for implementation of all modules of e-Hospital. A weekly progress report in a standardised format with percent work done will be submitted by NIC Team."

"Nodal IT officers will be nominated by all Departments/ Centres/ Sections for coordination with NIC and Computer facility," it said.

With AIIMS Delhi going paperless, the staggering of slots will be implemented at all levels for crowd management in a new OPD appointment.

Automated email to be sent to concerned doctors for their next-day appointments.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA) will be mandatory for all patients coming to New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD of AIIMS.

OPD Appointments will be doctor (faculty/senior residents) specific. The system would have arrangements for redistribution in cases of Non- availability/leave, etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics.

10-12 barcodes for samples for a common panel of tests may be printed at the time of admission registration and included with the admission sheet, the hospital said.