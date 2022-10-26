AIIMS Delhi to go paperless; to start e-Hospital implementation from next year

AIIMS Delhi to go paperless; to start e-Hospital implementation from next year1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
- With AIIMS Delhi going paperless, the staggering of slots will be implemented at all levels for crowd management in a new OPD appointment
AIIMS Delhi will go paperless from 1 January 2023. AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has issued an office of memorandum to all the Heads of the department, Chief of Centres, and IT/Telemedicine/OPD Nodal officers of all departments on the implementation of all modules of e-Hospital.
AIIMS Delhi will go paperless from 1 January 2023. AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has issued an office of memorandum to all the Heads of the department, Chief of Centres, and IT/Telemedicine/OPD Nodal officers of all departments on the implementation of all modules of e-Hospital.
Recently, the National informatics Centre (NIC) team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated various modules.
Recently, the National informatics Centre (NIC) team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated various modules.
The implementation includes, "An oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for implementation of all modules of e-Hospital. A weekly progress report in a standardised format with percent work done will be submitted by NIC Team."
The implementation includes, "An oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for implementation of all modules of e-Hospital. A weekly progress report in a standardised format with percent work done will be submitted by NIC Team."
"Nodal IT officers will be nominated by all Departments/ Centres/ Sections for coordination with NIC and Computer facility," it said.
"Nodal IT officers will be nominated by all Departments/ Centres/ Sections for coordination with NIC and Computer facility," it said.
With AIIMS Delhi going paperless, the staggering of slots will be implemented at all levels for crowd management in a new OPD appointment.
With AIIMS Delhi going paperless, the staggering of slots will be implemented at all levels for crowd management in a new OPD appointment.
Automated email to be sent to concerned doctors for their next-day appointments.
Automated email to be sent to concerned doctors for their next-day appointments.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA) will be mandatory for all patients coming to New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD of AIIMS.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA) will be mandatory for all patients coming to New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD of AIIMS.
OPD Appointments will be doctor (faculty/senior residents) specific. The system would have arrangements for redistribution in cases of Non- availability/leave, etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics.
OPD Appointments will be doctor (faculty/senior residents) specific. The system would have arrangements for redistribution in cases of Non- availability/leave, etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics.
10-12 barcodes for samples for a common panel of tests may be printed at the time of admission registration and included with the admission sheet, the hospital said.
10-12 barcodes for samples for a common panel of tests may be printed at the time of admission registration and included with the admission sheet, the hospital said.