1 min read.Updated: 07 Jun 2021, 06:58 AM ISTLivemint
AIIMS, Delhi will be starting clinical trials after AIIMS Patna which started the trials recently on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children for clinical trials of indigenous home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, from Monday, sources told ANI.
AIIMS, Delhi will be starting clinical trials after AIIMS Patna which started the trials recently on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.