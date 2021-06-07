OPEN APP
Home >News >India >AIIMS Delhi to start screening children for Covaxin trials from today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children for clinical trials of indigenous home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, from Monday, sources told ANI.

AIIMS, Delhi will be starting clinical trials after AIIMS Patna which started the trials recently on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

After getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), AIIMS, Delhi is now starting the screening for clinical trials before starting the trials.

To grant the permission of trials, DCGI's approval was followed by a recommendation on May 12 by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout