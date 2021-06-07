AIIMS Delhi to start screening children for Covaxin trials from today

AIIMS Delhi to start screening children for Covaxin trials from today1 min read . 06:58 AM IST
AIIMS, Delhi will be starting clinical trials after AIIMS Patna which started the trials recently on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children for clinical trials of indigenous home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, from Monday, sources told ANI.
After getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), AIIMS, Delhi is now starting the screening for clinical trials before starting the trials.
To grant the permission of trials, DCGI's approval was followed by a recommendation on May 12 by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC).
