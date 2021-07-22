Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >AIIMS Delhi to start second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years by next week

AIIMS Delhi to start second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years by next week

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi.
1 min read . 10:06 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children aged between 6 to 12 years at Delhi's AIIMS, which is one of the centres for trials of the Covid-19 vaccine for those below 18 years

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will start the second dose trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years.

The second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children aged between 6 to 12 years at AIIMS, Delhi, which is one of the centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.

Trials for coronavirus vaccine for children are underway in the country ahead of an anticipated third wave of the pandemic. Earlier, Dr Randeep Guleria,AIIMS director, informed that the Covid-19 vaccine for children could likely be available in September.

Meanwhile, the government had earlier informed the Delhi High Court that Zydus Cadila has concluded the clinical trial of its DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D for the 12-18 age group and that it could soon be available.

In an affidavit dated 15 July, Satyendra Singh, Under Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "It is submitted that Zydus Cadila which is developing a DNA vaccine has successfully concluded its clinical trial for the 12-18 age group."

Singh further said that Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine is "subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in the near future for children of the 12-18 age group ".

