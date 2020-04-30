The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday said that it has invited advance appointments for tele-consultations from follow-up patients of the hospital.

In a press statement, the AIIMS said, "The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for tele-consultation by calling the number 9115444155."

The Hospital also said after verification of the UHID numbers, an appointment will be fixed. A message to this effect will be sent to the patient through an SMS after booking an appointment.

"The patients will be able to update their registered mobile numbers while booking the appointment. This facility of booking appointments on phone will be available from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on all working days i.e., from Monday to Saturday," said the press statement.

According to the statement, on the day of their appointment, the patients will receive a phone call from the concerned department on their registered phone or mobile numbers, during the regular OPD or Clinic times. This arrangement will be operational during the lockdown period due to COVID-19 and as long as the regular OPDs and Clinics remain closed.

The Out Patient Service (OPDs) of hospitals across the country remain affected due to ongoing nationwide lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The decision has been taken in order to ease the burden on the healthcare workers and to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 in the hospital premises.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

