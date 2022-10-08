In a circular on Friday AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas barred the entry of unauthorized agents or touts who work for private companies and seek monetary gains from patients visiting the hospital campus
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
AIIMS administration has shared a WhatsApp number and requested that doctors and staff members use it to report the presence of unauthorized individuals from private establishments who take advantage of patients.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AIIMS administration has shared a WhatsApp number and requested that doctors and staff members use it to report the presence of unauthorized individuals from private establishments who take advantage of patients.
As per a circular issued by All All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday, security staff should ensure that all such people are handed over to the AIIMS police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients.
As per a circular issued by All All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday, security staff should ensure that all such people are handed over to the AIIMS police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients.
It says that certain unauthorized individuals belonging to some private companies are roaming inside the AIIMS campus seeking monetary gains from patients visiting the campus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It says that certain unauthorized individuals belonging to some private companies are roaming inside the AIIMS campus seeking monetary gains from patients visiting the campus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The circular mentions that these trespassers are also facilitating the issuance of OPD cards and admissions at AIIMS while diverting patients for laboratory or radiology investigations to private facilities and adds that some of these people also sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implant.
The circular mentions that these trespassers are also facilitating the issuance of OPD cards and admissions at AIIMS while diverting patients for laboratory or radiology investigations to private facilities and adds that some of these people also sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implant.
"All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969," The circular added while mentioning that the information can also be shared confidentially to the director's official email id i.e. director@aiims.edu.
"All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969," The circular added while mentioning that the information can also be shared confidentially to the director's official email id i.e. director@aiims.edu.
The circular adds a simple solution to the problem could be wearing a designated uniform and displaying ID cards while adding, "This will enable us to identify any unauthorized or unidentified individuals within the campus... In addition, the staff working in Operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The circular adds a simple solution to the problem could be wearing a designated uniform and displaying ID cards while adding, "This will enable us to identify any unauthorized or unidentified individuals within the campus... In addition, the staff working in Operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Heads of the departments are also hereby requested to ensure that all the waiting lists are attended, which will prevent the patients from falling into the trap of these agents and getting exploited financially. Administration shall provide necessary support to all the heads of the departments as and where necessary, which will enable them to complete the waiting lists," Circular adds
"Heads of the departments are also hereby requested to ensure that all the waiting lists are attended, which will prevent the patients from falling into the trap of these agents and getting exploited financially. Administration shall provide necessary support to all the heads of the departments as and where necessary, which will enable them to complete the waiting lists," Circular adds
In addition, if an unauthorized agent is found on the campus, area in-charges such as senior resident doctors, faculty members, nursing officers and other staff shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents and touts, and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken against them
In addition, if an unauthorized agent is found on the campus, area in-charges such as senior resident doctors, faculty members, nursing officers and other staff shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents and touts, and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken against them